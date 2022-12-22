Placer County Water Agency sues PG&E over Mosquito Fire

A federal criminal investigation was opened a few weeks after the wildfire broke out on Sept. 6 to determine the extent or existence of any PG&E liability for the fire. The lawsuit filed in Placer County Superior Court Tuesday stated that the Mosquito Fire that broke out in September in Northern California was caused by a defect or a malfunction with PG&E’s electrical transmission facilities and equipment.
