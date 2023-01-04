Submit Release
SystemDomain, named one of THE FAST 50 top growing MBEs by NMSDC

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain Inc. recently announced that the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) has named SystemDomain one of The Fast 50 top growing MBEs. The Fast 50 are those NMSDC-certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) that have shown the growth and resourcefulness required to scale and meet the needs of their stakeholders during times of uncertainty, based upon the highest average revenue growth rate for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in a cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of critical cyber assets,technology staffing and consulting services.

SystemDomain assists with implementing and integrating end-to=end cybersecurity solutions to address cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises including: information systems, network, databases, physical access, access control and management, cloud, and mobile.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of The Fast 50 by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC),” says Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from NMSDC further validates our commitment to our clients and employees”

Organizations like SystemDomain represent the resiliency of the MBE community. They are a model for how we can accelerate MBE growth and achieve our goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs and drive socioeconomic equity in communities of color,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

