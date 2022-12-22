What the Best Selling Car Manufacturers for Q3 Mean for Consumers
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz topped the list of most popular vehicle makes in the third quarter of 2022. Yet all three companies face recalls, which may lead to disappointed consumers.
Sales data and statistics from GoodCarBadCar show an overall decline in new vehicle sales throughout the United States, with domestic and foreign automakers seeing a downturn. Several automakers rallied in the third quarter to boost their numbers.
These automakers, including Tesla, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz, are household names in the US. Yet even as their new vehicle sales climb, all three face safety recalls related to one or more of their vehicle models.
For instance, Kelley Blue Book lists 13 recalls for the Tesla Model S. The recalls cover a range of Model S systems, from hood latches to airbags, mirrors, and even the vehicle's software. An Electrek report highlighted problems with power windows in the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X, covering a range of recent model years.
Tesla is one of many automakers facing software issues. According to a Reuters report, Mercedes Benz recalled 1.29 million of its vehicles in 2021 for a software issue. The recall covered sixteen different Mercedes-Benz models released between 2016 and 2021.
Concerning the recall, Mercedes Benz stated that, "...a temporary collapse of the communication module's power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle's position during a potential emergency call being incorrect." The company planned to push a software update to address the defect.
General Motors also has several active recalls for its vehicles, including its 2022 model-year vehicles. These include the Escalade, Suburban, Tahoe, and Yukon, as well as the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Common issues include problems with airbags, brake pressure valves, and fuel pumps.
Vehicle recalls address problems that pose risks to consumers if they are not fixed. California's lemon law protects drivers throughout all of California who buy or lease a new car only to discover it has an ongoing problem. An experienced California lemon law attorney at Wirtz Law APC can help California motorists understand their legal rights.
