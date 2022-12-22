Boscola Announces $296,396 Apprenticeship Grant Awarded to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 375

BETHLEHEM − December 22. 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that a $296,396 grant through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program has been awarded to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 375 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund in Allentown to provide training for 30 apprentices in the Lehigh Valley.

“Apprenticeship programs, such as the one at IBEW Local 375, play a critical role in ensuring the demand for top quality electricians schooled in fiber optics and other advanced technologies can be met here in the Lehigh Valley,” Senator Boscola stated. “This partnership between the Commonwealth and IBEW Local 375 will increase the number of apprentices trained by 15% over the next three years.”

IBEW Local 375’s program curriculum will focus on:

telecommunications wiring and fiber optics to improve broadband access to rural and underserved areas of Pennsylvania;

solar power;

programmatic logic controls;

power quality and power grid updates; safe job practices; and,

the National Electrical Code.

IBEW Local 375 has a network of over 300 Lehigh Valley employers who have signed on with their program as partners. Once apprentices have completed the program, the focus will be on placement with one of those employers.

“IBEW Local 375 has an over 100-year record of proven performance and commitment to ensuring projects are done to the highest quality,” Senator Boscola added. “The state investment in their apprenticeship program will have an important impact on the Lehigh Valley for decades to come.”

More information on the IBEW Local 375 apprenticeship program and how to apply can be found at https://ibew375.org/apprenticeship-training/.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program is a statewide program offering assistance to registered Apprenticeship Programs which foster high quality training. The overall Program goal is to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to help support them with their talent recruitment and development needs. The program assists with the related instruction that complements on the job training to deliver the technical and academic competencies that apply to the job.

