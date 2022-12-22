Submit Release
Senate Passes Landmark Retirement Security Legislation

We are one step closer to delivering billions in increased retirement savings for millions of workers who need it most.”
— Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Senate approved comprehensive retirement security legislation as part of a larger measure that funds federal government operations for fiscal year 2023.

The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI), a leading proponent of the retirement measures in the legislation, said it would help to address the anxiety workers and retirees have about their financial well-being throughout their retirement years.

"We are one step closer to delivering billions in increased retirement savings for millions of workers who need it most," said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. "This includes those facing student loan debt, part-time workers, small business employees, low-income workers, and military spouses. We fully expect the House to pass this vital financial security legislation this week and send it to President Biden for signature."

The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers, banks, marketing organizations, law firms, and solution providers. IRI members account for 90 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the foremost distributors of protected lifetime income solutions, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org.

Daniel Zielinski
Insured Retirement Institute
+1 202-469-3026
email us here

