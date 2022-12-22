New Startup Changes the Way We Memorialize Our Loved Ones
A young couple, Meeshell and Jonathan Helas, created a startup that will change the way we memorialize our passed-on loved ones.
— Meeshell Helas
“I wanted to write a story about my grandma but I couldn’t find a way to affordably get illustrations that were relevant to her story. Custom-illustrated books range anywhere from $1,500-$10,000 or more. Then, on top of that, it took me forever to think of a way to tell her story. This made me procrastinate making the book until I almost gave up. Then I thought, what if others are having this same problem? If so, I’d like to help them,” shared Mrs. Helas.
She went on to explain her journey from validation to development. We began interviewing people we felt would be interested in this. We spoke with and interviewed hundreds of people across the United States, narrowing down our target audience as we went. We’d created prototype after prototype based on their feedback,” states Mrs. Helas.
Because they were determined to bootstrap their company, they created a Kickstarter and successfully reached their goal within just a few weeks.
The couple is currently working with their Kickstarter pledgers to iron out the details of their MVP. Once completed, the couple will go live, opening the website to the public.
“We can’t explain how grateful we are for our pledgers. They’ve been incredibly patient. We are doing our best to take care of them,” share Mr. Helas.
Mr. and Mrs. Helas have been approached by multiple investors who believe in their vision. While they weren’t ready to partner quite yet, they say they are now ready.
“It’s been quite the journey but, as Christians, we’ve felt like God has been helping us out at every step. We’ve seen countless miracles as we feel God has worked side-by-side with us. We really feel like He wants us to remember our loved ones,” Mr. Helas shares.
If you’re interested in learning more, visit their Kickstarter at www.familybinds.org.
