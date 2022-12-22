DOKODEMO Door VR Live Broadcasting Feature Released

MATRIX Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter "MATRIX") of the MetaReal Group is pleased to announce the release of its long-anticipated new feature, "VR Live Broadcasting" on its reality Metaverse space sharing platform DOKODEMO Door. This revolutionary new service allows creators to broadcast live 360° high-quality video in VR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005008/en/

About the VR Live Broadcasting function

DOKODEMO Door is a reality Metaverse platform that features 360° high-quality pre-recorded images where creators, businesses, etc., can interact with the public as Metaversers* by holding and taking part in various events. https://www.matrix.inc/how-to-create-live-event

Unlike live broadcasting on many video distribution sites, the newly released Live Broadcasting feature allows creators and participants to spend time in the same space. In addition, natural conversations can be conducted in real time using DOKODEMO Door's integrated automatic AI translation function, allowing participants from around the world to communicate in various languages.

The following are examples of how this feature can used:

Live broadcasting of classes from schools for students who are unable to physically attend

Live broadcasting of international sports competitions from around the world

For elderly people in care facilities who wish to spend time with their families

Live broadcasting from the sites of news events from around the world as events unfold

By releasing various useful functions, we will continue to collaborate with businesses in multiple industries so that more people can benefit from VR technology and the metaverse.

*Metaverser: A user who creates a metaverse space (World) or holds an Event on the DOKODEMO Door platform. Anyone—creators, enthusiasts, businesses—can become a Metaverser for free.

About DOKODEMO Door

DOKODEMO Door is a reality "Metaverse space sharing platform" where users and creators ("Metaversers") can come together to meet new people, gather with friends and family, share experiences, learn new skills and enjoy Metaverse spaces together.

Anyone can easily create a World (VR Metaverse space) and hold free or paid Events in which users from around the globe can take part using a VR headset, PC or smartphone.

DOKODEMO Door's Metaverse spaces are not computer graphics, but real video and images. When a user enters a space using a VR headset, it feels just like being in the real world. The DOKODEMO Door platform features real-time AI translation, where conversations between users are instantly translated and displayed in their language.

https://dokodemodoors.com/

About MATRIX Inc.

Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of MetaReal Co., Ltd. (formerly Rozetta). Developed reality Metaverse platform "DOKODEMO Door" with the corporate vision of "Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps."

https://www.matrix.inc

About MetaReal Co., Ltd.

Corporate mission: "Liberate mankind from the limitations of place, time, language, and the physical"

AI, AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), 5G/6G/7G (high-speed, large-capacity, multiple simultaneous connection communication), 4K/8K/12K (super-resolution video), video distribution

By integrating the latest technologies such as solutions, wearable devices, robots, and HA (Human Augmentation), people from all over the world can interact, live, work, and enjoy their lives "anytime, anywhere, and with anyone without the impediment of language." We will realize the goal of "global ubiquitous."

For the last two years, we have been focusing on the "Metaverse business" as a growth field, handled by our group companies MATRIX Inc. ("DOKODEMO Door") and TravelDX Co., Ltd. ("DOKODEMO Door Trip").

Company name: MetaReal Co., Ltd.

URL: https://www.metareal.jp/

Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Junichi Goishi, Representative Director

Established: February 2004

Business description: Language barrier-free services through AI translation; planning, development and operation of VR life services

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005008/en/