Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,728 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Grip for Hairstyling Clippers (SCO-245)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional groomer and I needed a secure, superior grip for use with clippers," said an inventor, from Auburn, Calif., "so I invented the IYASU GRIP. My design enables you to safely and comfortably grasp the clippers for a longer period of time."

The patent-pending invention provides an ergonomic grip for hairstyling/grooming clippers. In doing so, it offers added control and flexibility. It also helps to prevent pain and discomfort while cutting hair and it increases safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for hairstylists, barbers, groomers and consumers with chronic conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ergonomic-grip-for-hairstyling-clippers-sco-245-301704779.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Grip for Hairstyling Clippers (SCO-245)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.