Burlington Canal Lift Bridge closed to users
HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users of upcoming closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for construction work during the following periods:
- Wednesday, December 28, at 8 am to Monday, March 20, at 12 am
- pedestrian and cyclist pathways will be closed
- Thursday, January 5, at 12 am to Monday, March 20, at 12 am
During these periods, signage will be in place to direct traffic to alternative routes.
