Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,744 in the last 365 days.

Burlington Canal Lift Bridge closed to users

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users of upcoming closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for construction work during the following periods:

  • Wednesday, December 28, at 8 am to Monday, March 20, at 12 am
    • pedestrian and cyclist pathways will be closed
  • Thursday, January 5, at 12 am to Monday, March 20, at 12 am

During these periods, signage will be in place to direct traffic to alternative routes.

 Follow us on Twitter

 Follow us on Facebook

 

 

 

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c0027.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Burlington Canal Lift Bridge closed to users

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.