Stemtech Cororation Announces Life Factor Research Obtains First Production Contract With New Customer

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation STEK today announced that Life Factor Research, the Research and Development Division of Stemtech, has acquired its first contract to produce a while label product for a new client.

Stemtech President & COO, John W. Meyer, announced that "under Life Factor Research, a division of Stemtech, a new customer was acquired to produce a custom, white-labeled product to be sold through their new customer's distribution channel."

Life Factor Research CEO, Charles Layton, says "we are very pleased to be able to announce the addition of a new and very substantive client who will be bringing a very needed OTC Flu and Cold product to the market in the first quarter of 2023. This will be the first of many clinically and scientifically proven formulations that have been agreed upon to be introduced under this new brand. The initial offering is a registered Pharmacopeia Formulation with virtually decades of proven efficacy in lessening the effects of air borne viruses when taken at the outset of symptoms as directed. LFR will be taking the proven active compound and mechanism of action and converting it into a much more consumer friendly, good tasting and fast acting dissolvable lozenge."

"Our new client not only has a large vision for market penetration in this needed category, but with their "in-house" ecommerce expertise and LFR's established distribution channels there is growing excitement for this new brand to rise in the ranks of consumer confidence and participation."

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company STEK and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Moisturizer at their December International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

