Nadija Halilovic, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadija Halilovic, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Insurance field and for her work at Prime Numbers Insurance Group LLC.

Mrs. Halilovic serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Prime Numbers Insurance Group LLC, an insurance agency that she also owns, which offers many types of insurance and other services. She has been working in the insurance industry for more than 20 years. Prior to working in the insurance industry, Mrs. Halilovic worked for United Health Group for 17 years in various positions such as claims adjuster, project coordinator, and lastly, account manager. In 2018, she and her husband started a bookkeeping and accounting business. She discovered that she loved the insurance business and opened an Insurance Agency in 2020. In 2021, together with her husband and brother-in-law, she directed the opening of their family-owned European delicatessen grocery store.

Mrs. Halilovic was born in eastern Europe and fled to Germany in 1992 due to the war in her home country. She and her family relocated to the United States in 1998. She attributes her success to being kind, hardworking, and showing everyone respect. Mrs. Halilovic considers her greatest accomplishments to be her daughters and her successful businesses. She is known for her honesty and exceptional service and the community has recognized her by granting her utmost trust, which has made her agency a stellar example of what kindness and hard work can accomplish.

Mrs. Halilovic hopes to expand and hire Spanish-speaking professionals. In her businesses, she and her staff currently speak English, Bosnian, Serbian, Croatian, and German. She plans to provide a one-stop shop and to be a woman-owned and all-woman-operated office.  

