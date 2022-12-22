Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapper Workshop to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association will be hosting the inaugural Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Workshop Jan. 20-21 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

Instructors at the camp are outdoor women who will teach the fundamentals of trapping, snaring, fur handling, and tanning animals. The two-day workshop is free, but registration is mandatory, and participation is limited. Registration may be made here.

Check-in for each of the training camps will begin with registration on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Friday with classroom instruction from 7-9 p.m. Saturday’s session will begin with breakfast at 7 a.m. with instruction to begin at 8 a.m. Lunch also be provided at noon and instruction will resume from 1-5 p.m.

On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are located near the refuge.

For more information, contact John Daniels of the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association at johndaniel.tfha.trapper@gmail.com.

---TWRA---

BOW Trapper Worksup Registration