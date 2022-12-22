Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,666 in the last 365 days.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapper Workshop to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association will be hosting the inaugural Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Workshop Jan. 20-21 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

Instructors at the camp are outdoor women who will teach the fundamentals of trapping, snaring, fur handling, and tanning animals. The two-day workshop is free, but registration is mandatory, and participation is limited. Registration may be made here.

Check-in for each of the training camps will begin with registration on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Friday with classroom instruction from 7-9 p.m. Saturday’s session will begin with breakfast at 7 a.m. with instruction to begin at 8 a.m. Lunch also be provided at noon and instruction will resume from 1-5 p.m.

On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are located near the refuge.

For more information, contact John Daniels of the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association at johndaniel.tfha.trapper@gmail.com.

---TWRA---

BOW Trapper Worksup Registration

You just read:

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapper Workshop to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.