Courthouses closed for Christmas holiday

The Supreme Court and county courthouses around the state will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. Courthouses in Barnes, Dickey, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Logan, McKenzie, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Sargent and Traill counties will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, while courthouses in Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Golden Valley, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Sheridan, Sioux, Stark, Steele and Towner counties will be closed all day Dec. 23.