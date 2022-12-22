Massive Bio Supports Cancer Associations

Massive Bio announced the launch of "Donation for Life," a new awareness campaign created to support cancer associations and foundations in the United States and Europe.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massive Bio, which matches cancer patients to clinical trials of innovative new therapies, has launched "Donation for Life," a new awareness campaign to support cancer associations and foundations in the United States and Europe. During the campaign, Massive Bio will select different organizations that support cancer patients to be recipients of donations. The campaign will continue for a year, with updates announced on Massive Bio's website and social media platforms. Massive Bio officials aim to provide thousands of donations by the end of 2023 and hope that "Donation for Life" will inspire other companies to support cancer associations and foundations.

"We believe cancer associations and foundations are vital in educating patients about cancer and specific aspects of the disease, such as participation in clinical trials. That's why we are partnering with these groups to provide them the financial and operational support to accelerate further and expand their efforts," said Selin Kurnaz, chief executive officer and co-founder of Massive Bio. "The burden of cancer is so large that it can't be resolved by one organization, and our role is to be the glue to bring multiple stakeholders together to fight this unfortunate disease together, one patient at a time."

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, providing convenient access and enrollment services for oncology clinical trials worldwide, powered by advanced artificial intelligence. Founded on the belief that all people should have equal access to leading-edge therapies, Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with expertise in genomics, engineering, and data analytics to remove the many barriers to cancer patient enrollment and participation in clinical trials. Headquartered in New York City, Massive Bio is a privately held company that operates in 12 countries.

