The Supreme Court and county courthouses around the state will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. Courthouses in Dickey, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Logan, McKenzie, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Sargent and Traill counties will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, while courthouses in Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Golden Valley, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Sheridan, Sioux, Stark, Steele and Towner counties will be closed all day Dec. 23.
Courthouses closed for Christmas holiday
News Provided By
December 22, 2022, 16:24 GMT
You just read:
Courthouses closed for Christmas holiday
News Provided By
December 22, 2022, 16:24 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.