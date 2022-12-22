Thompson Coe Makes Donations to Hunger Relief Organization and Local Nonprofits

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP has donated 100,000 meals to Feeding America, held a food drive, and gathered items for an Adopt-An-Angel program.

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier litigation firm, has donated 100,000 meals to Feeding America. The donation to the U.S. Hunger Relief Organization was made in lieu of annual holiday gifts to clients.

"We are proud to contribute to the mission of Feeding America and help put food on the table for our neighbors facing hunger," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "From our staff to our attorneys, everyone at Thompson Coe is committed to giving back and continuing to find ways to make a difference in our communities."

For over 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks. Thompson Coe donated $10,000 to support this important mission.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, they have helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

Additionally, the Thompson Coe Austin office gathered donations for The Settlement Home for Children fulfilling the wish list for a 5-year-old resident and the House Parents. Plus, the Houston office adopted 64 angels through the Houston Young Lawyers Foundation Adopt-An-Angel program and held a food drive for the Gateway Region YMCA.

For 70 years, Thompson Coe has been recognized as a top tier litigation firm and a national authority on insurance defense and sophisticated coverage issues. The Firm opened the Austin office in 1999, the Houston office in 2001, the St. Paul office in 2002, the New Orleans office in 2016, and the San Antonio office in 2021.

About Thompson Coe

Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 200+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others.

