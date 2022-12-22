Federal comment period opens on North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application

MOREHEAD CITY

Dec 22, 2022

The 30-day public comment period on North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery begins today.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries submitted the ITP application to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Office of Protected Resources on Dec. 2.The Notice of Receipt and request for public comments has been published in the Federal Register.

The public may review and download the application at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/endangered-species-conservation… and at http://www.regulations.gov.

Public comments may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2022-0115] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

For more commenting instructions, please refer to the Notice of Receipt published here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/12/22/2022-27799/endange….