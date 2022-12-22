Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in the Lehigh Valley

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $296,396 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 357 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund in Allentown to provide training for 30 apprentices in the Lehigh Valley.

“I’m proud to announce these apprenticeship grant awards, which are crucial for Pennsylvania’s future,” said Gov. Wolf. “Investing in apprenticeship programs like this one ensures there is a strong pipeline of new talent for the construction industry for many years to come.”

Through this funding, provided by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, IBEW Local 357 will increase the number of apprentices through their program by nearly 15 percent per year for the next three years, for a total of approximately 30 individuals.

The program curriculum will focus on: telecommunications wiring and fiber optics to improve broadband access to rural and underserved areas of Pennsylvania; solar power; programmatic logic controls; power quality and power grid updates; safe job practices; and the National Electrical Code.

Once apprentices have completed the program, the focus will be on placement with the more than 300 employers in the Lehigh Valley who have signed on with the program as partners.

“We are very grateful to DCED for this apprenticeship grant that will help grow our existing program and expand apprenticeship opportunities in the Lehigh Valley,” said Robert Franklin, Training and Safety Director, IBEW Local 357. “With the ever-changing workforce and the retirement of the baby boomer generation, now is the perfect time to use these funds for outreach, registering, and training the next generation of apprentices.”

Founded in 1914, IBEW Local 357 is a labor union that began with 17 charter members. They currently represent a growing membership of working men and women employed in electrical trade construction, public works departments, cable television and communications, power generation, and other related industries.

Under Gov. Wolf, 88 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and nearly $14 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

