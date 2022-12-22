Equator Releases Multi Award-Winning Stackable Washer-Dryer Sets in Canada

Equator Stackable Set - Washer Dryer Combos

Created as the ultimate space and time savers, both model combos were instant best-sellers in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has just launched two of its best-selling washer-dryer stackable set to customers in Canada: the EW 835 Super Washer + ED 860 Compact Standard Dryer set and the EW 835 Super Washer + ED 852 Compact Short Dryer set. Stackable and designed with premium features that are aimed to save time, both of these sets have already gained immense popularity in the States.

“We anticipate the release of the EW 835/ED 860 and EW 835/ED 852 washer-dryer combos to be just as popular in Canada as it has been in the U.S.,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Both sets deliver unique time and space saving advantages that are extremely valuable to our customers.”

The EW 835 Super Washer that is common to both sets has won numerous awards since its release. Included in its long list of accolades are the ADEX Design Excellence Award, the Global Innovation Awards for Product Design Excellence, the Tiny House Design Best Premium Washer award, and the TechHome Brilliance Award. In addition to being a space and time saver, this top-tier washer boasts a long list of innovative features. Top features include 16 separate wash programs (such as Sanitize, Winterize, Quiet, Allergen, ECO, and Quick 20), touch buttons, a color coded LED display, anti-bacterial drum baffles, and foam control. It measures 33.5 x 23.5 x 24.8 (HxWxD in inches), and has a total capacity of 1.9 cubic feet.

Shifting to the dryers that are included as part of each set, the ED 860 Compact Standard Dryer has a total capacity of 13 lbs (3.5 cubic feet). Measuring 32.3 x 23.6 x 22.3 (HxWxD in inches), this model is ideal for small spaces, including tiny homes, RVs, and off-grid homes. Top features that come standard with the ED 860 Compact Standard Dryer include sensor dry, refresh function, wrinkle guard, and three temp options (High, Medium, Air).

Those who opt for the ED 852 Compact Short Dryer will also appreciate an array of exceptional features. Measuring 28 x 24 x 22 (HxWxD in inches), and boasting a capacity of 3.5 cubic feet, users enjoy the convenience of this model’s five drying programs, door safety switch, custom dry time option, sensor dry, and touch screen controls.

The EW 835 Super Washer + ED 860 Compact Standard Dryer set and the EW 835 Super Washer + ED 852 Compact Short Dryer sets come with a 1 year warranty and are now available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers throughout Canada.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

