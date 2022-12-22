Submit Release
Post Offices Services Arrangements

MACAU, December 22 - In view of the latest situation of COVID-19 in Macao, in order to minimize the risk of disease transmission and better serve the public with limited resources, the Cultural Centre Post Office, Carmo Post Office and University of Macau (UM) Post Office will be suspended from 23rd December until further notice.

The following post offices will be in service:

Post Offices in Service

Monday to Friday

Saturday

General Post Office

9:00 – 18:00

9:00 – 13:00

Red Market (Almirante Lacerda) Post Office

9:00 – 18:00

9:00 – 13:00

Fai Chi Kei Post Office

9:00 – 18:00

9:00 – 13:00

Rua do Campo Post Office

9:00 – 18:00

-

Hac Sa Wan (Areia Preta) Post Office

9:00 – 18:00

-

Mong Ha Post Office

9:00 – 18:00

9:00 – 13:00

Nova Taipa Post Office

10:00 – 19:00

10:00 – 13:00

Ocean Gardens Post Office

10:00 – 19:00

-

Seac Pai Van Office

10:00 – 13:00;

14:00 – 18:00

10:00 – 13:00

Coloane Post Office

10:00 – 13:00;

14:00 – 18:00

-

For inquiries, please call 8396 8815 (Sales and Retail Division) during office hours.

