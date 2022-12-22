GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals Secures $210 Million Capital Commitment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM)
The GEM commitment is key to GrowLab’s long term strategy to become a publicly-listed and fully-funded biopharmaceutical multinational champion. ”JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowLab™ PLC (GrowLab Pharmaceuticals; GrowLab) has obtained a $210 million capital commitment from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), part of GEM. This investment will allow GrowLab to fast track its growth plans.
— Tshepo Kgadima, CEO of GrowLab Pharmaceuticals
GEM will provide GrowLab Pharmaceuticals with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $210 million for a 36-month term following an equity exchange listing, which will allow GrowLab to drawdown funds by issuing equity shares to GGY. GrowLab will control the timing of such drawdowns and has no minimum drawdown obligation.
Proceeds from the capital commitment will be used for general corporate purposes as well as construction and development of three biopharmaceutical campuses on three continents, each with commercial production capacity of approximately twenty-five million units per year of GrowLab’s proprietary DNA-specific phytocannabinoid derived therapies, Comacadine® and Grolatine®. The therapies have been scientifically curated and synthesized, and have gone through clinical trials over the past six years for treatment of diabetes, prostate cancer, sickle cell disease, glaucoma, and arthritis.
The CEO of GrowLab Pharmaceuticals, Tshepo Kgadima commented, “The GEM commitment is key to GrowLab’s long term strategy to become a publicly-listed and fully-funded biopharmaceutical multinational champion. It is also a validation of our robust business model and equity valuation fundamentals underpinned by proprietorship of genetics, certainty of revenue generation, control of costs of production and positive cash flow targets in the first year of commercial operations. The year 2023 marks a significant milestone for GrowLab as it celebrates its 40th anniversary with a proud history characterized by unending quest for excellence in research and development of clinically efficacious and safe biopharmaceutical therapies.”
About GrowLab
GrowLab Pharmaceuticals, established in 1983, is a leading biopharmaceutical multinational company that researches, develops and manufactures phytocannabinoid derived therapies from proprietary DNA-specific genetics in accordance with European Medicines Agency cGMP requirements. Two of GrowLab’s DNA-specific therapies, namely, Comacadine® and Grolatine® have been scientifically researched and tested for safe use as biopharmaceutical therapies by people who suffer from diseases such as diabetes, cancer, sickle cell disease, epilepsy, chronic pain, glaucoma, PTSD, depression, schizophrenia, HIV/AIDS, and ulcerative colitis. GrowLab has a strategic R&D pipeline, with a minimum of two proprietary DNA-specific phytocannabinoid derived therapies planned for release into the market every year over a five-year period beginning 2024.
For more information: https://growlabplc.com/
About GEM
Global Emerging Markets (GEM) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles and has completed over 570 transactions in 72 countries. GEM’s investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diverse portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to small-mid cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.
For more information: https://www.gemny.com/
Tshepo Kgadima
GrowLab Pharmaceuticals PLC
+27 82 965 7131
