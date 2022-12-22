Holiday Meal Planning Made Easy

Dec 22, 2022

By: Rick Stein, Vice President, Fresh Foods, FMI

Amidst the holiday hustle and bustle, foodservice at retail can serve as a critical value-add for shoppers with long to-do lists and a desire to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with their loved ones.

With an abundance of grab-and-go and heat-and-eat food items, grocery foodservice is perfectly suited to meet consumers’ holiday needs. At a time of year when shoppers most crave simple and fast solutions, it’s important to remember to also meet shoppers needs for convenience. In fact, according to The Power of Foodservice at Retail 2022, 50% of shoppers say the ability to order grocery foodservice items in advance through a mobile app or website and pickup at an inside pre-order station is appealing. Drive through lanes (48%); a separate checkout in the foodservice area (44%); delivery by the grocery store (42%); and outside pickup stations (38%) are other potential offerings to attract grocery shoppers to foodservice.

At a time of year when more consumer dollars are spent on gifts and travel, saving money on mealtimes is invaluable. Fifty-three percent of shoppers say grocery foodservice items are a good value compared to eating at a restaurant or ordering takeout. Retailers are well-positioned to attract cost-conscious shoppers by promoting value deals and meal bundles through in-store signage, printed circulars, store apps and social media channels.

Whether during the holiday season or any other time of year, foodservice at retail has the opportunity to meet consumer needs and make their lives easier. Find out more about how you can optimize your company’s foodservice offerings by downloading the full The Power of Foodservice at Retail 2022 report.

Download the Report