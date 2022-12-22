I-GO™ Arrives in Europe

BREA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces today that the I-GO™ Commercial Urban Delivery EV has arrived in Europe with sample vehicles now en route to Newgate Motor Group in Ireland with expected delivery in early January 2023. The sample vehicles were initially expected to arrive at Newgate on Dec. 20, 2022, but delivery was delayed due to COVID related shutdown issues in China.

The I-GO™ is Mullen's recently announced urban commercial delivery vehicle, designed to bridge the gap between the growing demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe. The Mullen I-GO™ is EU standard homologated, certified, and ready for sale in initial markets of the U.K., Germany, Spain, France and Ireland, with the first vehicles going to Newgate Motor Group based in Navan, Ireland.

"Over the last month, we've received a significant uptick in interest and inquiries on the I-GO EV," said Jim Ring, general manager for Newgate Motor Group. "We are definitely excited to receive the initial sample vehicles and look forward to showcasing them for our customers firsthand."

"The initial I-GO samples have arrived in Europe and are now on their way to Newgate in Ireland," said David Michery," CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "We are excited for sales and service to get up and running with Newgate. Once established, we will look further into other opportunities for the European Market. The I-GO is a great alternative vehicle for delivery in dense metro European cities. The small size is perfect for maneuverability on tight euro streets and the zero emissions and lower cost of ownership is a great combination for our potential commercial customers."

In November 2022, Mullen Automotive entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group , one of Ireland's most recognized dealership groups, as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO™ in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Newgate Motor Group has over 40 years of experience in the motor industry and has built an excellent reputation during that time. Newgate is well respected in the auto industry and represents several brands including Renault/Dacia, Kia and Mercedes-Benz. In addition to being a key retail group in Ireland, Newgate also has substantial relationships in the vehicle distribution business throughout the United Kingdom and various parts of Europe. Newgate Motor Group also represents XBUS and Evetta electric vehicles from the German-based company Electric Brands.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive MULN is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. The Mullen FIVE, the Company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2025 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

About Newgate Motor Group

Newgate Motor Group is an Irish family-owned business and one of Ireland's most recognized vehicle retailers. Newgate currently represents several brands, including Renault passenger cars and commercial vehicles, Dacia, Kia and Mercedes-Benz. Newgate offers the highest level of service and expertise, whether customers wish to maintain current vehicles or are looking to upgrade to a new or used car. We stock the latest models and a wide variety of used cars, from small to luxury premium vehicles. We are also authorized to facilitate your vehicle finance requirements, and we stock the full range of Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Dacia and Kia genuine parts. Newgate Motor Group boasts a state-of-the-art facility in Navan, with workshops equipped to service and maintain Renault, Dacia, Kia and Mercedes vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Sample I-GOs will be delivered to Newgate within the newly expected time frame; whether the agreement and relationship with Newgate Motors Group will be a success; and whether the I-GO will be a success in the European or other markets. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen's business; (x) Mullen's ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment