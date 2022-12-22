Hempacco Lands Leading E-Commerce Platform To Sell Its Hemp Blunt Wraps

Marijuana Packaging online platform to sell Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross hemp blunt wraps in their various online stores

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc. HPCO ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into a consignment agreement with Marijuana Packaging to sell its hemp blunt wraps. Under the terms of the agreement, Marijuana Packaging will sell the Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross hemp blunt wraps on their e-commerce platforms, including marijuanapackaging.com, smokecones.com, and 420packaging.com.

Earlier this year, Hempacco launched a joint venture with celebrities Cheech & Chong and Rapper Rick Ross to manufacture their private brand of hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp blunt wraps. The Cheech & Chong organic hemp blunt wraps are now available to purchase online in a 25-count retail display in three flavors: merry mint, lemon love, and grandaddy grape. The Rick Ross Hemp Hop organic hemp blunt wraps are also available in a 25-count retail display in rozay, cookies & creme, and strawberry rozay.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hempacco and introduce their Cheech & Chong Wraps and Hemp Hop Wraps to our product line. Their products' reach is certain to benefit from the backing of renowned public figures, providing us with an invaluable edge in the marketplace," said Vector Le, E-Commerce operations Manager of Marijuana Packaging. "We look forward to leveraging our partnership with Hempacco's team and boosting our own profile among customers looking for high-quality options that their favorite celebrities have endorsed. With Hempacco on board, there is no question that success will follow," concluded Mr. Le.

"It's great to be working with MarijuanaPackaging.com. Derek Liu and his team were one of the first to recognize the potential of our celebrity brands," stated Victor Rivera, Business Development Manager of Hempacco. "MarijuanaPackaging.com is a top-notch company. They have the expertise to expand our e-commerce footprint," concluded Mr. Rivera.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About Marijuana Packaging

Marijuana Packaging is the number one leading supplier of cannabis packaging and smoke shop supplies. We offer a wide variety of packaging solutions for cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, and more. Since 2011, we have built a reputation for being the most trusted wholesale online packaging supplier across the cannabis industry. Aside from Marijuana Packaging's dominant position as a leader in packaging for cannabis, we also offer wholesale smoke shop supplies. From glass pipes & bongs to rolling papers, blunts wraps, lighters, grinders, and more, we have you covered.

Safe Harbor Statement

