Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - December 22, 2022
Canada's ONLY content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
After a busy year, I am truly grateful for owning this business and wish all my members, advertisers, subscribers and industry partners a happy holiday season. Hope you can take some time to reflect on the good things in life and spend the season with friends and family.
More content shares from members include:
• tcgpr - Lakeshore Pointe Condominium launched by Lu Vesta Homes
• Kryton International - Freeze-Thaw Resistance is Key to Resilient Road Infrastructure
• Procore Technologies - Procore’s Inaugural ESG Report Highlights Commitment to Building a Sustainable Future
• STACK Construction Technologies - 2022 Year In Review
• Skyline Group - Crowded Rooftop? Protect Your Workers With Roof Safety Guardrails
• Nesbitt Training - Leaders, Keep your People in 2023
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - The Ongoing Evolution of Jobsite Connectivity
• OnTraccr Technologies - Customized Construction Software: The Secret to Project Success
• Lowe’s Canada - Second edition of Lowe’s Canada’s vendor forum a success
• Kee Safety Canada - 5 Safety Tips for Manufacturing Plants
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - SBC’s The Greenroom Podcast: Episode 5
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
