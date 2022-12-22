Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market Size and Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 10.1% By 2028- Zion
The global protein purification & isolation market size was worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 13.35 billion by 2028
Due to ongoing technological advancements, protein purification & separation products are in high demand,”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the protein purification & isolation market. The global protein purification & isolation market is segregated based on product, technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into instruments and consumables. Among these, in 2021, the consumables segment dominated the market accounting for more than 60% of global sales. Based on the technology, the market is classified into ultrafiltration, precipitation, chromatography, electrophoresis, western blotting, and others. Over the forecast period, the chromatography market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Based on the application, the market is classified into drug screening, biomarker discovery, protein-protein interaction studies, and diagnostics. The protein-protein interaction studies segment dominated the market accounting for more than 30% of worldwide revenue share in 2021. Based on the end-user, the market is divided into academic & research institutes, hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and CROs. The CROs segment is expected to grow significantly throughout the projected period, owing to an increasing number of preclinical studies outsourced by drug research companies and large R&D spending. Key players functioning in the global protein purification & isolation market include Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Promega Corporation, Abcam, Roche Applied Science, and Agilent Technologies.
— Zion Market Research
Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market Overview:
The growing demand for rapid purification kits to rapidly screen, prepare, purify, and condense protein samples and expanded research in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries are the primary growth drivers of the worldwide protein purification & isolation market growth. In addition, rising R&D funding from both public and private research agencies, as well as expanding research in the domain of structure-based medication discovery, are driving up market demand throughout the projection period. Growth opportunities emerge in the protein precipitation and isolating industry due to the increasing need to uncover new ligands for the drug discovery process, which is propelling protein purification and extraction therapy sales. In addition, governments are spending more money on research and development and launching programs to support the expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. They also gave additional perks such as tax breaks, grants, and investment-friendly policies, among other things.
Pharmaceuticals is a highly profitable business for protein purifying and isolation solutions due to considerable investments in the production of biomarker-specific compounds. In addition, preclinical drug development must include precise protein isolation using a sizable volume of the purified substrate. Ongoing technical breakthroughs boost the industry for protein purifying and isolation solutions even further. Traditional technologies such as agar beads and other resins are progressively being replaced by magnetic & protein beads and ligand tagging systems. The increasing use of automatic analyzers is also anticipated to fuel the global protein purification & isolation market demand. However, low acceptance rates for instruments, the difficulties of maintaining purifying kits that meet all proposals, and expensive tool costs are impeding market expansion. Additionally, untapped emerging markets and protein therapeutics are beneficial for the protein purifying and isolating sector.
Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global protein purification & isolation market and accounted for more than 45 percent of the global revenue in 2021. This can be attributed to significant financing for biomedical research, established research facilities, and the presence of major market players. Furthermore, biopharmaceutical drug development is estimated to propel the market throughout the forecast period. Protein-protein interaction research, target identification, drug screening, protein therapies, biomarker development, illness tracking, and diagnostic tests are improved application areas that are driving demand for advanced technological protein isolation methods in North America. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to expand the fastest during the forecast period. Government initiatives in developing nations such as India and China to expand healthcare facilities are expected to stimulate the need for protein purification and isolation techniques in this region. Moreover, these countries are funding the development of innovative purification and isolation procedures.
Recent developments:
April 2021 - Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the KingFisher Apex Purification System. It is a large sample purification apparatus designed for scientists that need to automate the separation of DNA, proteins, and cells from a variety of sample types. The KingFisher Apex purifying system allows users to isolate proteins and cells while also customizing methods.
October 2021 - Purolite, a resin-based chromatography separation company, introduced two next-generation chromatographic resins. The first protein is Praesto Jetted A50 HipH. It is a 50m homogeneous agarose bead-based alkaline stable resin. It is intended to deal with the purification of antibodies or even other pH-sensitive Fc-containing proteins.
In January 2022, QIAGEN N.V. introduced 3 nucleic acid extraction kits that make use of QIAwave. These kits have fewer components. These devices were created in collaboration with clients to solve scientists' persistent problem of laboratory waste worldwide.
Browse the full “Protein Purification & Isolation Market By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By Technology (Ultrafiltration Precipitation, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, and Others), By Application (Drug Screening, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-protein Interaction Studies, and Diagnostics), By End-Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, and CROs), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Extensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-purification-isolation-market
Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Growth Drivers
Rising affinity chromatography adoption is propelling the global market growth
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), affinities chromatography was used in more than 60% of all purification techniques in 2020. It relies on a molecule bonded to a column to recognize the target molecule. The target protein is isolated using affinity chromatography by its particular binding characteristics to an immobilized ligand. Furthermore, affinity chromatography is based on a protein's selective and reversible binding to a matrix-bound ligand. Affinity chromatography, proteomics, immunoprecipitation, and enzymatic assay are a few frequently used techniques for protein purification & isolation.
Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Restraints
Lower acceptance rates for instruments and difficulty in maintaining one size fits all purifying kits may hamper the global market growth
Several affinity tags can be employed for protein purification & isolation. In terms of size, binding power, and impact on protein stability and solubility, affinity tags come in a wide range of sizes. In addition, affinity purifying tags are frequently linked to a target recombinant protein as native protein purification & isolation can be challenging, allowing the tag to be utilized to identify or detect the target protein. Thus, instruments that result in a lower adoption rate and the difficulties of sustaining purification kits that match all proposals operate as roadblocks to global protein purification & isolation market growth.
