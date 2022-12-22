National Government develops 21 health projects

The national Government has developed a total of 21 projects under five programs throughout the country, Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare revealed in Parliament.

In the primary health care sector, two Area Health Centre projects have been completed, Afio in Malaita and Manuopo in Temotu. Three Staff house Projects for Tingoa, Olevuga and Namuga Area Health Centres are due for completion by end of this year.

……“Projects for 2022 are three Area Health Centre, namely Tukutaunga clinic (Tikopia), Wagina clinic (Choiseul) and Konide clinic (Isabel),”

The Prime Minister elaborated, contracts to build these clinics have been awarded and payment to mobilise the contractors is in progress and still with Ministry of Finance and Treasury for payment.

He further revealed, other New Projects are 4 New Rural Health Clinics (RHC)………”Gounataea (East Fataleka, Malaita), Leona (North Vella), Dedeu (Isabel) and Sulufoloa (Baegu/Asifola, Malaita).”

Contract for these 4 Projects have been awarded and signed with mobilisation payment in progress awaiting payment by Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Prime Minister Sogavare stated.

On Secondary Health Care Services, Prime Minister Sogavare is confident the government will complete the Gizo Hospital, Kilu’ufi Hospital, Taro Hospital and Tulagi redevelopment projects in 2023.

Under the Tertiary Health Care System, the Prime Minister said, the CT Scan project had been completed and officially opened.

“Work on the NRH Operating Theatre is still ongoing and should be completed next year. Work on the NRH Comprehensive Medical Centre is ongoing. Eastern end of NRH has been cleared and UXO is currently underway in preparation for ground work on the site.”

He further explained, Preliminary expected construction work for the comprehensive medical Centre is to begin second to third quarter 2023.

…..”all these projects will provide the necessary Health Services that will serve the mass of our rural population in the country. As you can note, it has been fairly spread guided by the role delineation plan,” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

He mentioned while introducing the Sine Die motion in Parliament, this is the first time that the country has meaningfully invested in the tertiary Health Care services.

