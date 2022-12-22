Christmas Greetings

Ministry of Health and Medical Services

From

The Health Minister Hon. Dr. Culwick Togamana, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil, MHMS Senior Executive Management including WHO Country Representative in Solomon Islands Dr Howard Sobel:



To the;

Governor General Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi. Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Damukana Sogavare and Madam Sogavare. Honourable Speaker of National Parliament Patteson Oti and Madam Oti. Cabinet Ministers and families. Honourable Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer, wife and family Opposition Leader Hon. Mathew Wale, wife and family. Independent Leader Hon. Dean Kuku, wife and family. Members of the National Parliament and families Honourable Premiers, Provincial Assembly Members, City Mayor, Honiara City Council Members. Heads and Members of the Diplomatic Core. Development Partners, the private sector firms & Churches, communities, NGOs, Faith Based Organizations, NGOs Elderlies, those with disabilities, those in prison and our patients across health facilities, youths, men and women, and our beautiful children across the country



Message

Greetings to you all as we enter into the Christmas festive season to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Let us use this occasion to give thanks and praise to our God for his faithfulness despite the many challenges faced throughout the year, more especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year 2022 was unprecedented, and for health, dealing with COVID-19 and having to ensure other normal health services, programs and projects continue with minimal disruption was indeed a huge challenge nevertheless with combined efforts, unity and solidarity we all manage to pull through with God’s guidance.

On this note, the Ministry of Health would like to sincerely stand in salutation to the national government, provincial governments line ministries, churches, communities, donors, and partners including the private sector, NGOs, civil society, and the public at large for the steadfast support rendered throughout this challenging year.

Thank you as well to all our hardworking medical and public health officials and staff working in the city, provincial centers, and rural and remote parts of our country. Your dedication and commitment to the health and well-being of our people is greatly appreciated. May God bless your hands and hearts as you continue to serve our people and country.

To all our patients, and everyone else, may Gods healing be upon all of us as we welcome his birth.

A Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year 2023 to you all!