National Judiciary

P.O. Box G21, Honiara

National Judiciary – Christmas Greetings

Blessed Christmas Greetings to you all. As we enjoy ourselves with and through celebratory deeds and festivities, the Birth of our LORD and SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST must continue to remain central in our hearts and homes. It is through this ‘God-became-man’ manifestation that we found Grace and Love that redeemed our souls.

Undeniably, the tough experiences we have gone through this year as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, War in Ukraine, Climate Change, and other Socio-Economic and Environmental causes; had triggered fear and anxiety for and in us. But the blessed assurance sounded by the throng of Angels in Luke 2:10-12 [“10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. 11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. 12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”] should encourage us amidst uncertainties in life that, the Saviour Christ has been born – humbled yet HE is the LORD!

As the branch of the Government that interprets and applies the laws of Solomon Islands toward prevalence of equal justice under law, and providing of mechanisms for dispute resolution, we are very much thankful for the support rendered and rapports sustained in various ways throughout the year resulting in the successful running of courts. It has been great pleasure and honour working together with all of you. With optimism and faith, we look forward for the same partnership next year.

Christmas is a special event in man’s history that has been, is, and will continue to be History. Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year 2023.