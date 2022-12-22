OnlineCheckWriter.com Celebrates 600,000 Registered users

OnlineCheckWriter.com is seeing increased traction and adoption among US businesses, primarily through word-of-mouth referrals” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, OnlineCheckWriter.com

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading payment solutions provider, surpassed 600k user registrations, the company announced today in a press release. "We're thrilled to reach this milestone," said OnlineCheckWriter.com CEO Sabeer Nelli. "Our mission is to provide businesses with the most convenient and affordable way to pay, and we're proud to have served each of our customers. "

"OnlineCheckWriter.com offers a variety of payment options to suit the needs of businesses and individuals, including credit, debit, ACH, check, wallet-to-wallet, and wire transfers. The company is committed to providing the highest level of security and customer service, and its user-friendly platform makes it easy for anyone to make or receive payments," he noted.

OnlineCheckWriter.com automates payments from start to finish, so customers can spend less time on payment tasks and more time on work that matters.

"We're excited to provide our customers with all payment solutions on one powerful platform. They can manage their accounts payable, accounts receivable, and accounts administration without having to deploy technical skills." the CEO added. OnlineCheckWriter.com was first released as a solution for the Tyler Petroleum Company, Sabeer Nelli's first company with over 200 employees and $60 million in annual revenue.

The B2B payment platform is seeing increased traction and adoption among US businesses, primarily through word-of-mouth referrals.

As a payment service provider receiving hundreds of new-user registrations daily, OnlineCheckWriter.com has instituted a multi-level screening procedure before approving each new account application. To ensure the quality of all new registrations on its platform before they are accepted, the Texas-based payments company recently partnered with Sift Fraud Management as part of the heightened security focus.

In recent months, the B2B payments platform has launched multiple features, including International payments in any currency and Pay any business with credit cards without payee transaction charges. It has also enabled Bill.com customers to easily sync their accounts with its platform to complete payments and accounting. OnlineCheckWriter.com customers prefer the platform to make payments as it allows easy integration with all banks and accounting platforms.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, offers payment solutions in the United States and abroad that include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire transfers, Debit cards, and Gift cards.