Global Hair Restoration Services Market Size and Shares Likely to Hit Record 15.1 % CAGR forecast 2028 - Zion
The global hair restoration services market size was worth around USD 4,319.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10.043.5 million by 2028
An increase in the number of people suffering from hair loss or Alopecia is one of the major reasons driving the demand for the hair restoration service market.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global hair restoration services market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the hair restoration services market. The global hair restoration services market is segregated based on service type, gender, service provider, and region. Based on service type, the market is divided into follicular unit extraction, follicular unit transplantation, laser treatment, follicular unit strip surgery, and others. Among these, the follicular unit extraction segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 34 percent of the total market in 2021. Based on gender, the market is classified into male and female. Over the forecast period, the male segment will be the largest market. Based on the service provider, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers. The clinic's segment dominates the market, accounting for a major share of global revenue in 2021. Key global hair restoration services market players include Direct Hair Implantation International, iGrow Laser, Bosley Inc, Elite Hair Restoration, National Hair Centers, NeoGraft, Lexington Intl., LLC, Bernstein Medical, and Cole Hair Transplant Group.
Recent developments:
March 2022: 'CMX,' also known as 'Anacell,' was developed by the D.Nature company. The active ingredient of CMX is Brevilin A, a naturally occurring compound that has been shown to impact hair restoration positively.
July 2021: Stemson Therapeutics announced closing a DCVC Bio-led USD 15 million Series A financing for advancing Stemson's proprietary therapeutic solution to cure hair loss. AbbVie Ventures, Genoa Ventures, and other investors support Stemson's efforts to restore human hair growth with a novel cell regeneration technology using the patient's cells to generate new hair follicles.
Aging and hormone imbalances have both been suggested as potential causes of alopecia. Thyroid problems or a drop in estrogen levels in menopausal women can also lead to hair loss. Important hormones affecting hair development include androgen hormones like Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and testosterone. Aside from that, gender has an impact on disease susceptibility. Over 95% of male pattern hair loss, according to the American Hair Loss Association, is caused by androgenetic alopecia. In the upcoming years, the global hair restoration services market is anticipated to benefit from increased consumer knowledge of available treatments for alopecia. Due to their increased hereditary sensitivity to the testosterone by-product dihydrotestosterone, more men seek hair transplants (DHT). Hair restoration is a surgical procedure used to treat hair loss (alopecia) or baldness. It is a cosmetic procedure for women and men facing significant hair loss, bald spots, or thinning hair. Baldness and hair loss are prevalent in men due to genetic factors and age. In the U.S., 30 million women and 50 million men face hair loss.
An increase in the number of people suffering from hair loss or alopecia is one of the major reasons driving the demand for the global hair restoration service market. The rise in persistent self-consciousness, celebrity influence on personality, and societal influence to grow nicer & thicker hair are some of the major factors that have led to the adoption rate of hair restoration services. The hair restoration services industry has been experiencing innovations and trends, resulting in more efficient and lucrative hair restoration services.
The global hair restoration services market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is considered a dominant region in the hair restoration services market in 2021, with a large target population. People aged between 30 and 60 years witness such hair loss problems. Their population is comparatively high in North America, which will further promote the hair restoration services market in the region. The rise in awareness about hair restoration services, the high rate of adoption of hair transplant treatment owing to technological advancements, and increased physician prescriptions in the U.S are expected to drive the North American hair restoration services market in the region.
The rise in the number of people suffering from Alopecia and increasing self-consciousness regarding aesthetics drive the market growth
In the U.S., 30 million women and 50 million men face hair loss. An increase in the number of people suffering from hair loss or Alopecia is one of the major reasons driving the demand for the hair restoration service market. Increasing self-consciousness regarding aesthetics will further promote the growth of the global hair restoration services market.
Side effects of hair restoration hinder the market growth
An increase in hair transplant procedures has also increased the concerns of end users regarding its side effects. Different medicines were reported to cause side effects on people. For instance, In March 2015, a lawsuit was filed by consumer-rights law firm Hagens Berman, alleging hair loss drug Propecia, which contains the active ingredient Finasteride, manufactured by Merck and Co Inc., results in serious side effects further resulting in depression which is followed by suicide attempts. Moreover, the medicine has reportedly caused serious effects, including permanent sexual dysfunction.
Development and innovation to present market opportunities
Innovation and development of new hair restoration treatment services will further provide better growth opportunities for players in the current market. There is a huge demand for treatments that do not cause any side effects and are harmless.
The high cost of hair restoration treatment hinders the market growth
The cost of hair restoration treatment is high, and it is still difficult for many target customers to afford these services. Hence, the global hair restoration services market is stagnant in countries with lower disposable income and low purchasing power.
