Global Hair Mask Market Size and Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 4.5% By 2028 - Zion Market Research

Global Hair Mask Market Size and Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 4.5% By 2028

The global hair mask market size was worth around USD 601.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 783.3 million by 2028.

Many regional players are developing counterfeit hair care products that are cost-effective, which is challenging original hair care products and manufacturers in the market
— Zion Market Research
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global hair mask market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the hair mask market. The global hair mask market is segregated based on nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on nature, the market is divided into natural, organic, and synthetic. Among these, the synthetic segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for a major share of global sales. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial and household. Over the forecast period, the commercial market will dominate the hair mask market. Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified as online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market, accounting for a major share of global revenue, whereas the online segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Key players in the global hair mask market include Procter and Gamble, Leonor Greyl USA, Aveda Corporation, L’Oréal Inc, Unilever Inc., Henkel Corporation, COTY INC., Avalon Natural Products, Inc., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas S.L, and DAVINES P.I.

Global Hair Mask Market Overview:

The hair mask is one such hair care product in high demand among its target clientele. A hair mask is a deep conditioning treatment with rich ingredients like lipids and natural oils in higher concentrations than regular conditioners. A hair mask can rehydrate dry hair, reverse hair damage, smooth & shine hair, and perform several other primary purposes. Most customers, especially millennials (18 to 35 years old), are very conscious of how they look and present themselves. To maintain or enhance their overall appearance, they adopt corrective measures.

Increasing concern over maintaining good quality hair is one of the major factors responsible for stimulating global hair mask market demand. Hence, consumers have a holistic approach while adopting hair care products in their daily routine. This boosts the demand for various hair cosmetics and care products such as conditioners, shampoos, and other hair care products; despite containing hair moisturizing and nourishing chemicals, hair care products may cause allergic reactions or scalp irritation. Moreover, applying these cosmetic hair products might cause split ends, increased hair fall, or other hair-related problems. Ingredients such as Synthetic colors, Phthalates, Parabens, triclosan, and Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are often used in professional hair care products and are harmful to consumers with scalp-related problems. Thus, the inclusion of chemical ingredients in hair masks will negatively impact the overall growth of the global market. Consumers are giving preference to organic hair care products across the world, as it does not contain any side effects and contains only natural ingredients. Many key players also focus on developing organic skin care products to gain a competitive advantage, thereby driving market expansion.

Global Hair Mask Market Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The global hair mask market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global hair mask market in 2021 and accounts for around 30% of the global market revenue. North America and Europe region are expected to dominate the hair mask market during the forecast period owing to the rise in purchasing power and adapting lifestyles among women and men, increased focus of the manufacturers on product research & innovations, and rise in expenditure for research & development activities regarding the hair cosmetics.

Recent developments:

March 2022: SkinKraft Laboratories, personal care, and beauty brand expanded its haircare category by launching two new product ranges in hair masks and oils.

July 2022: Coco and Eve launched a vegan and chemical-free Sweet Repair Hair Mask.

Global Hair Mask Market: Growth Drivers

The rising millennial population and popularity of personal care products drive market growth

Most end consumers, specifically millennials, have been very conscious of their appearance and looks. They take correct steps and measures to improve or maintain their overall appearance. Consumers believe that maintaining their outer personality boosts their overall confidence. This has resulted in a rise in demand for various personal care products. A hair mask known for maintaining the overall density and texture of one's hair has been enduring a similar level of preference and demand from these customers. Hence, increasing millennial populations will further allow the global hair mask market to grow faster.

Global Hair Mask Market: Restraints

The use of chemicals in hair masks hinders the market growth

Despite containing hair moisturizing and nourishing chemicals, hair care products may cause allergic reactions or scalp irritation. Moreover, applying these cosmetic hair products might cause split ends, increased hair fall, or other hair-related problems. Ingredients such as synthetic colors, phthalates, parabens, triclosan, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are often used in professional hair care products, which are harmful to consumers with scalp-related problems. Thus, the inclusion of chemical ingredients in hair masks will negatively impact the overall growth of the global hair mask market.

Global Hair Mask Market: Opportunities

Development of organic hair care products to present market opportunities

Consumers are giving preference to organic hair care products across the world, as it does not contain any side effects and contains only natural ingredients. At the same time, synthetic products might contain certain chemicals which are not good for the skin. Many key players also focus on developing organic skin care products to gain a competitive advantage.

Global Hair Mask Market: Challenges

The rise in counterfeit and substitute products hinders the market growth

Many regional players are developing counterfeit hair care products that are cost-effective, which is challenging original hair care products and manufacturers in the market. As well as there are also many substitute products available for hair masks, thereby challenging the market expansion.

