Selected Firms Features Data4Amazon Among the Top 10 eCommerce Marketing Agencies
Selected Firms lists Data4Amazon- a leading Amazon marketplace management company -in a recent list of top 10 eCommerce marketing agencies.LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data4Amazon, an Amazon marketplace management company, has been ranked amongst the top eCommerce marketing agencies by Selected Firms. The research was based on a thorough analysis of the range of services and quality standards to determine and shortlist top e-commerce marketing agencies. The recognition comes from Data4Amazon's efficient management and exceptional marketing and listing services that help them stand tall in today’s competitive market.
Selected Firms is a B2B marketplace with an extensive listing of leading service providers across regions. Through comprehensive research and evaluation of several companies across different industries, Selected Firms handpick agencies that are just right for your business. All you got to do is provide your business objectives and share them with recommended agencies that align with your goals. Select your preferred agency and get going.
“Recognising and standing amongst the top e-commerce marketing agencies brings us immense joy and pride,” stated Ravi Kant, VP-eCommerce Division, Data4Amazon. “We have a long history in the e-commerce business, and this is something that equips us with the expertise and knowledge of what might best serve our client's interests and needs. However, despite this recognition, we’ll constantly strive to provide cutting-edge solutions by leveraging all the latest trends, tools, and technologies”, he further added.
About Data4Amazon
Data4Amazon is a leading Amazon marketplace management company that provides a range of services to streamline online sales for clients. This includes Amazon consultancy, complete listing management, and Amazon Marketing solutions. Established in 1999, the company leverages its in-depth knowledge and experience to deliver customizable support to serve diverse business intent. Over the years, Data4Amazon has helped over 2000 clients and supported 8500+ brands in building, managing, and developing their web stores cost-effectively. With a skilled workforce of 450+ employees, the company provides end-to-end support for sellers planning to set up their eStore and amplify their presence in the marketplace.
