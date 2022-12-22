Cicatrix Cream Is Making It Possible to Win Back Healed, Smooth and Flawless Skin
Scars are typically impossible to remove completely, but with the right products, one can significantly reduce their visibility. Kshipra experts interacted with a beauty industry research and development expert, three dermatologists, and a dermatological nurse to get the inside scoop on everything an individual needs to know about picking the finest option for scar needs as there are so many different types of scarring and products on the market to choose from.
How Do Scars Form?
When the dermis (the body's deep thick layer of skin) is damaged, scars form. To repair the damage, the body forms new collagen fibres (a naturally occurring protein in the body), resulting in a scar. Scar tissue will have a different appearance and quality than neighbouring tissue, with scars appearing after a wound has completely healed. A variety of factors can influence how severe or obvious a scar appears. They are as follows:
Age: More mature skin has less collagen and elasticity, making restorative healing slower and scarring more likely.
Skin Tone: People with darker or fairer skin are more prone to visible scarring.
Area of Injury: Scarring is more likely if one gets a cut in a place that takes longer to heal, such as a knee that flexes a lot or a foot that experiences continuous abrasion from footwear.
Hormones: Hormone levels can influence the body's probability of sustaining scars or hyperpigmentation.
Top Ten Medical Treatments for Scar Removal:
Although there is no known way to obliterate scars, many will naturally fade with time. Additionally, there are a few prescription medications and over-the-counter (OTC) options that can help lessen the visibility of scars.
· Laser Treatment
Laser therapy, also known as laser skin resurfacing or laser scar revision, targets blood vessels that can lessen a scar's appearance. The light pulses can make the scar flatter and ease its redness, pain, and itching, but they can't completely remove it. A physician or an aesthetician administers laser therapy.
· Chemical Peels
Mild scarring can be treated with chemical peels. The chemical solution dissolves the outermost layer of the skin to increase cell turnover and reveal a smoother, less irregular complexion. People with lighter skin benefit more from this treatment. Aesthetic professionals typically perform chemical peels. A glycolic acid peel may be more effective if one has darker skin. Azelaic acid is also useful for treating acne and pigmentation on the face. No matter what colour the skin is, one should always wear sunscreen and reapply after being in the sun because peels make the skin extremely sensitive to light and ultraviolet (UV) rays.
· Dermal Fillers
Gel-like substances called injectable dermal fillers are injected beneath the skin. Hyaluronic acid, a substance that naturally forms in the body, is typically used to make them. They can occasionally be used to fill in pitted scars, for instance, if one has severe acne scarring. A physician or a specialist in dermatology or aesthetics administers dermal fillers.
· Medicated and OTC Creams
The type of scar one has may allow a doctor to recommend a cream. Some scar reduction creams available only by prescription might work better than creams that can be purchased over the counter. These products frequently include a topical steroid or a high-strength retinoid to reduce itch and swelling. A variety of OTC options are available as well. These scar reducing creams don't contain active prescription-only ingredients; instead, they use different substitutes that work to lessen scar size and appearance as well as to soothe itching or redness. The Cicatrix scar reducing cream is an incredible scar and stretch mark reducing cream.
Cicatrix Scar Reducing Cream: Kshipra Health Solutions
Scar reducing creams are meant to help with the skin's appearance and texture, as well as the fading of scars. These scar and stretch mark reducing creams from Kshipra Health Solutions come in a variety of formulas and target different types of scars with different specialised active ingredients. The type of scars each person has, how their skin responds to the cream, and the ingredients in the cream will all play a role in determining which scar cream is best for them.
