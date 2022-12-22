THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.R. 9640 – Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means. S. 1942 – National Heritage Area Act (Sen. Stabenow – Natural Resources) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources. Suspensions (5 bills) S. 4439 – Katimiîn and Ameekyáaraam Sacred Lands Act (Sen. Padilla – Natural Resources) S. 3519 – Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail Designation Act (Sen. Boozman – Natural Resources) S. 5328 – To amend the Farm Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002 to extend terminal lakes assistance (Sen. Cortez Masto – Agriculture) S. 4240 – Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) S. 1294 – Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2021 (Sen. Van Hollen – Foreign Affairs) Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) **Members are advised that pending Senate action on Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617, the House may consider the bill on Thursday. Additional Legislative Items Are Possible Postponed Suspensions (6 votes) S. 3773 – A bill to authorize the leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources) – A bill to authorize the leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources) S. 4104 – Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 (Sen. Sinema – Natural Resources) – Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 (Sen. Sinema – Natural Resources) S. 5087 – A bill to amend the Not Invisible Act of 2019 to extend, and provide additional support for, the activities of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources) S. 989 – Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2022 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) – Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2022 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) S. 1402 – Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) – Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) S. 5016 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs located in Anchorage, Alaska, as the “Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System,” and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Veterans’ Affairs)