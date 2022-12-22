DMV News You Can Use for December 2022

-Impoundment Lot Update--Temporary Closure: As the result of a local utility issue, the Blue Plains Impoundment Lot will be closed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, while repairs are completed. Booted and towed vehicles at this location will be unavailable for pick up while the lot is closed.

-In recognition of the Christmas holiday, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, December 24 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27. Many of DC DMV's services will be available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

-DC DMV recommends the use of masks by employees and customers at all DC DMV facilities. Masks are still required during the in-vehicle portion of a road test.