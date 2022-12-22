Alta Semper Donates to Amref Health Africa
Alta Semper Capital has reaffirmed its commitment to Amref Health Africa, the continent’s leading health nongovernment organization.NAIROBI, KENYA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its annual CSR initiatives, private equity manager Alta Semper Capital has chosen again to support Amref Health Africa’s campaign “Health Begins With Her.”
Amref Health is the continent’s largest health development non-governmental organization that is dedicated to increasing access to sustainable healthcare in communities through solutions in human resources, health service delivery, and investments in health.
“We are proud to continue to support Amref Health Africa and their mission to improve healthcare in the continent through indigenous solutions based on international science,” says Afsane Jetha, CEO and co-founder of Alta Semper. “Amref’s mission aligns closely with our desire to democratize access to generational health and well-being across growth markets, and we are grateful for the formidable work Amref has put towards developing the African healthcare system through. We hope our continued support will contribute to seeking answers to some of the toughest problems facing the world.”
Amref Health Africa, founded in 1957, initially started as a mobile health delivery service to provide mission hospitals with surgical support. In recent years, the organization has served over 100 marginalized and poor rural communities working alongside local district health authorities and the Ministry of Health & Education in countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Sudan. Amref Health Africa partners with institutions from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, to John Hopkin and Harvard Universities and Medical Institutes to achieve their goal.
In Subsaharan Africa, pregnancy and childbirth are one of the biggest threats to women and girls’ lives; two-thirds of all global maternal deaths are women and girls from this region. The ‘Health Begins with Her’ campaign aims to raise £100K to train midwives and support women in the process of childbirth, both before and after.
“We are humbled to be given this opportunity to display our support for Amref and their mission to provide mothers with access to safe healthcare practices,” says Zachary Fond, Managing Director at Alta Semper. “The team at Alta Semper will continue to uplift and uphold our commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community.”
Alta Semper invests in market-leading healthcare and consumer platforms, targeting African growth markets. The private equity group approaches asset management uniquely, leveraging its team’s individual specialty experience. The group’s transactions include growth equity investment into HealthPlus, Nigeria's leading retail pharmacy chain. Alta Semper has also invested in ODM, the leading oncology radiology and diagnostics platform in Morocco, as well as Macro Group which is Egypt’s leading cosmeceutical and generic pharmaceutical company.
