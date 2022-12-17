Alta Semper Receives the Development Impact Award at Private Equity Africa Annual Awards 2022
Private equity management firm Alta Semper Capital was announced as the winner of the Development Impact Award at the Private Equity Africa Annual Awards 2022.LONDON, UK, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Semper Capital was recently honored at the Private Equity Africa (PEA) Annual Awards with the Development Impact Award for the access to high-quality healthcare solutions provided by their investee company, Oconologie Diagnostic du Muroc (ODM). PEA held its 10th annual award ceremony on the 20th of October at the Banking Hall, London.
“We are incredibly proud of the impact that ODM has had in providing access to healthcare in Morocco and we are humbled to be recognized for our contribution by Private Equity Africa,” says Afsane Jetha, CEO of Alta Semper Capital. “This award demonstrates our collective commitment and responsibility to driving the progress of healthcare across growth markets.”
The PEA is the leading industry group recognizing luminaries and accomplishments in the African private equity industry. The PEA 2022 Awards received multiple self-entries and candidates were selected by an independent panel of judges and a nomination team. Candidates with the best-performing management team in the African continent receive this prestigious accolade.
ODM, founded in 2014, is one of Morocco's leading oncology, radiology, and diagnostic services platforms. The company currently operates twelve facilities across the country and provides a variety of cancer treatments including brachytherapy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, as well as high-quality imaging and diagnostic services. ODM is recognized for the caliber of its medical professionals and is dedicated to providing high-quality patient care with state-of-the-art medical technology and equipment.
“We are proud of this international distinction which recognizes ODM as one of the most impactful leaders on the continent contributing to the health sector,” says Mohamed Elmandjra, CEO of ODM.
Alta Semper Capital is a private equity management firm founded by Ronald Lauder, (Chairman of Clinique Laboratories, a subsidiary of the Estée Lauder Company, and a former US ambassador to Austria), Richard Parsons (Chairman of Rockefeller Foundation, former Chairman of Citigroup and Chairman/CEO of Time Warner Group) and Afsane Jetha. The firm invests in healthcare and market-leading consumer sectors and seeks to bring institutional private capital to African growth markets.
Alta Semper approaches asset management with a unique and out-of-the-box focus. Its close-knit team maintains over 70 years of combined specialty experience, boasting prolific resumes with leading investment firms and private equity groups. Alta Semper is known for its knowledgeable shareholder base, supplying strategic operating partners who manage each transaction. The group's best-in-class management works throughout Africa, supporting twelve primary economies with substantial, highly diversified economies.
###
To learn more about the PEA Annual Awards, please visit their website at https://peafricaevents.com/
For more information on Alta Semper, you can visit their website at http://www.altasemper.com
XXX
Media Relations
Alta Semper
email us here