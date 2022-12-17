Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,779 in the last 365 days.

Alta Semper Receives the Development Impact Award at Private Equity Africa Annual Awards 2022

Private equity management firm Alta Semper Capital was announced as the winner of the Development Impact Award at the Private Equity Africa Annual Awards 2022.

LONDON, UK, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Semper Capital was recently honored at the Private Equity Africa (PEA) Annual Awards with the Development Impact Award for the access to high-quality healthcare solutions provided by their investee company, Oconologie Diagnostic du Muroc (ODM). PEA held its 10th annual award ceremony on the 20th of October at the Banking Hall, London.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact that ODM has had in providing access to healthcare in Morocco and we are humbled to be recognized for our contribution by Private Equity Africa,” says Afsane Jetha, CEO of Alta Semper Capital. “This award demonstrates our collective commitment and responsibility to driving the progress of healthcare across growth markets.”

The PEA is the leading industry group recognizing luminaries and accomplishments in the African private equity industry. The PEA 2022 Awards received multiple self-entries and candidates were selected by an independent panel of judges and a nomination team. Candidates with the best-performing management team in the African continent receive this prestigious accolade.

ODM, founded in 2014, is one of Morocco's leading oncology, radiology, and diagnostic services platforms. The company currently operates twelve facilities across the country and provides a variety of cancer treatments including brachytherapy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, as well as high-quality imaging and diagnostic services. ODM is recognized for the caliber of its medical professionals and is dedicated to providing high-quality patient care with state-of-the-art medical technology and equipment.

“We are proud of this international distinction which recognizes ODM as one of the most impactful leaders on the continent contributing to the health sector,” says Mohamed Elmandjra, CEO of ODM.

Alta Semper Capital is a private equity management firm founded by Ronald Lauder, (Chairman of Clinique Laboratories, a subsidiary of the Estée Lauder Company, and a former US ambassador to Austria), Richard Parsons (Chairman of Rockefeller Foundation, former Chairman of Citigroup and Chairman/CEO of Time Warner Group) and Afsane Jetha. The firm invests in healthcare and market-leading consumer sectors and seeks to bring institutional private capital to African growth markets.

Alta Semper approaches asset management with a unique and out-of-the-box focus. Its close-knit team maintains over 70 years of combined specialty experience, boasting prolific resumes with leading investment firms and private equity groups. Alta Semper is known for its knowledgeable shareholder base, supplying strategic operating partners who manage each transaction. The group's best-in-class management works throughout Africa, supporting twelve primary economies with substantial, highly diversified economies.

###

To learn more about the PEA Annual Awards, please visit their website at https://peafricaevents.com/

For more information on Alta Semper, you can visit their website at http://www.altasemper.com

XXX

Media Relations
Alta Semper
email us here

You just read:

Alta Semper Receives the Development Impact Award at Private Equity Africa Annual Awards 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.