12/21/22 – HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS PROMPT CLOSURE OF FOREST RESERVE ON MAUI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: December 21, 2022

HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS PROMPT CLOSURE OF FOREST RESERVE ON MAUI

(HONOLULU) – Due to hazardous conditions and impassable roads and trails caused by this week’s heavy rains and strong winds, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve on Maui.

The forest reserve roads and trails will remain closed to all users until further notice. DOFAW personnel have posted closure signs at access gates leading into the area. Debris from extensive runoff, fallen trees, and partially fallen trees pose a safety risk to the public.

The reserve will reopen as soon as the hazardous conditions are addressed and mitigated.

###

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]