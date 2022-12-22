Study identifies unique set of attributes linked to healthy, optimal aging
You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study challenged prior definitions of what healthy or successful aging can look like by adopting a broader perspective.
— Joey Dweck
To do so, the researchers observed older adults in Canada and identified a unique set of attributes among people who age optimally.
The researchers also assessed how well people age despite any chronic illnesses that may develop as they grow older.
Previous research, oftentimes, has used a narrow definition of what healthy aging can look like.
A recent study from researchers at the University of Toronto has provided new insights into healthy aging by observing two distinct demographics in Canada: immigrant and Canadian-born older adults.
The study’s authors identified several characteristics associated with positive experiences later in life that may contribute to healthy aging, thus revising the definition of what it means to age successfully.
The findings were recently published in the International Journal of Environmental Research.
Redefining successful aging
Mabel Ho, a doctoral candidate at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and the Institute of Life Course and Aging, and lead author of the study, told Medical News Today:
“Previous definitions of successful aging were very narrow and required that older adults were free of all diseases — very few people met that definition.”
Ho explained that aging successfully means that individuals are not limited in their ability to accomplish everyday activities, regardless of whether they have a chronic illness.
Ho’s study defined healthy aging as having the following attributes:
the ability to accomplish activities of daily living (ADLs)
the ability to accomplish instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs)
freedom from mental illness and memory problems
freedom from disabling chronic pain
self-reported perceptions of happiness and physical health
adequate social support
read more
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! Users can now:
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives".
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
Users can now:
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
Visit SkinnyNews (an imprint of WeightLossBuddy)
Joey Dweck
weight loss buddy
+1 917-841-2521
email us here
weightlossbuddy