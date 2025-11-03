WeightLossBuddy Introduces Free AI Buddies to Support Every Step of Your Weight Loss Journey

1-855-283-3987

Weight Loss Buddy

Mobile App Screenshots

App & Play Stores

WeightLossBuddy, the trusted online community for people losing weight together, has just introduced a groundbreaking new feature — AI-powered Buddies.

You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself”
— Joey Dweck
TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeightLossBuddy, the trusted online community for people losing weight together, has just introduced a groundbreaking new feature — AI-powered Buddies. These intelligent companions are available 24/7 to help users reach their goals with personalized guidance, motivation, and emotional support.

Now, users can choose between connecting with real human Buddies or one of the new AI Buddies, each designed to feel like a caring, knowledgeable partner who’s always there when needed. Whether you’re looking for someone to plan an exercise routine, design a diet tailored to your goals, or simply offer a word of encouragement when things get tough — your AI Buddy is ready.

And best of all — it’s completely free.

Your Journey. Your Way.

WeightLossBuddy has always been about connection, accountability, and support. With the introduction of AI Buddies, the app now takes those values even further — combining the empathy of a friend with the expertise of a coach.

Key Features:

🧠 AI Buddies that Understand You: Choose from a selection of unique AI companions who adapt to your preferences, tone, and goals.

💬 24/7 Availability: Your Buddy never sleeps — instant support is always a tap away.

🏃‍♀️ Custom Exercise Routines: Get tailored workout plans that fit your lifestyle and fitness level.

🥗 Personalized Meal Suggestions: Discover meal ideas and nutrition strategies designed for your specific goals.

🤝 Human Connection: Still prefer the human touch? Connect with real people in our global community of members who support and motivate one another.

🧭 Tracking, Accountability & Community: Log progress, celebrate milestones, and stay accountable in an encouraging, judgment-free space.

A Smarter Way to Lose Weight — Together

“The addition of AI Buddies marks a major step forward for WeightLossBuddy,” said Joey Dweck, Founder and CEO. “We’ve combined the power of artificial intelligence with the compassion that’s always been at the heart of our community. Whether someone needs structure, advice, or simply to be heard — there’s now a Buddy for everyone.”

With millions of people seeking lasting lifestyle changes, WeightLossBuddy continues to make healthy living more approachable, more personal, and more human — even when powered by AI.

About WeightLossBuddy

Founded on the belief that no one should have to lose weight alone, WeightLossBuddy connects users with supportive partners and expert tools to help them stay on track. The app now blends community-driven accountability with cutting-edge AI assistance, creating a truly adaptive wellness experience that evolves with every user.

Download WeightLossBuddy today on the App Store or Google Play and meet your new AI Buddy — the smarter, friendlier way to reach your goals.

Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
email us here

Explainer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WeightLossBuddy Introduces Free AI Buddies to Support Every Step of Your Weight Loss Journey

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
Company/Organization
weight loss buddy
45 Churchill Rd
Tenafly, New Jersey, 07670
United States
+1 917-841-2521
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Everything we do is related to one idea. To inspire people to help each other to lead healthier lives, so that together we can change the world for the better. We happen to have created a great App. It has been proven that having a support system in weight management is helpful. Weightlossbuddy is known for providing its users with that support. The app allows you to monitor your weight, while sharing your progress with others, and at the same time learn from their experience. Not only are you able to chat with other users, but you can also form or join groups to connect with people who have similar goals. Public & Private groups let you share your concerns with people you can trust. Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at Achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not. In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement and motivation. In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting” interface you’re familiar with, that allows you to share your successes and setbacks. What makes weightlossbuddy stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use. Join now and see how we can help you. 100% FREE. You can check in each day, post your progress, get encouragement and check to see how your friends are doing - losing weight. By giving you the support you need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share your frustrations, we’ll help you break that cycle! ◉ WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT COMMUNITY - WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help. - Help in the way of weight loss support from others on a similar journey. - Our free weight loss support app gives you access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage you, share effective weight loss tips, and help you in any way possible to reach your weight loss goal. ◉ COMMENT, LIKE, CHAT & POST - Explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey as you. - Find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts. - Additionally, use Weightlossbuddy as your weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more. - Start chatting with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! ◉ WHY WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY - add current and target weight - find a buddy and get support - share photos and weight loss progress - connect and chat with other weight loss buddies - comment and like on posts - track daily weight ◉ Now it’s finally time to lose weight and stay healthy. ◉ Get Weightlossbuddy and start losing weight with the support of a weight loss community! Download the App. It will transform your life. 100% FREE.

Weight Loss Buddy Newsroom

More From This Author
WeightLossBuddy Introduces Free AI Buddies to Support Every Step of Your Weight Loss Journey
Weight Loss Buddy AI Introduces Groundbreaking Personalized Support for Health and Wellness
AI Technology in WeightLossBuddy App Predicts Weight Loss Plateaus
View All Stories From This Author