WeightLossBuddy Introduces Free AI Buddies to Support Every Step of Your Weight Loss Journey
WeightLossBuddy, the trusted online community for people losing weight together, has just introduced a groundbreaking new feature — AI-powered Buddies.
Now, users can choose between connecting with real human Buddies or one of the new AI Buddies, each designed to feel like a caring, knowledgeable partner who’s always there when needed. Whether you’re looking for someone to plan an exercise routine, design a diet tailored to your goals, or simply offer a word of encouragement when things get tough — your AI Buddy is ready.
And best of all — it’s completely free.
Your Journey. Your Way.
WeightLossBuddy has always been about connection, accountability, and support. With the introduction of AI Buddies, the app now takes those values even further — combining the empathy of a friend with the expertise of a coach.
Key Features:
🧠 AI Buddies that Understand You: Choose from a selection of unique AI companions who adapt to your preferences, tone, and goals.
💬 24/7 Availability: Your Buddy never sleeps — instant support is always a tap away.
🏃♀️ Custom Exercise Routines: Get tailored workout plans that fit your lifestyle and fitness level.
🥗 Personalized Meal Suggestions: Discover meal ideas and nutrition strategies designed for your specific goals.
🤝 Human Connection: Still prefer the human touch? Connect with real people in our global community of members who support and motivate one another.
🧭 Tracking, Accountability & Community: Log progress, celebrate milestones, and stay accountable in an encouraging, judgment-free space.
A Smarter Way to Lose Weight — Together
“The addition of AI Buddies marks a major step forward for WeightLossBuddy,” said Joey Dweck, Founder and CEO. “We’ve combined the power of artificial intelligence with the compassion that’s always been at the heart of our community. Whether someone needs structure, advice, or simply to be heard — there’s now a Buddy for everyone.”
With millions of people seeking lasting lifestyle changes, WeightLossBuddy continues to make healthy living more approachable, more personal, and more human — even when powered by AI.
About WeightLossBuddy
Founded on the belief that no one should have to lose weight alone, WeightLossBuddy connects users with supportive partners and expert tools to help them stay on track. The app now blends community-driven accountability with cutting-edge AI assistance, creating a truly adaptive wellness experience that evolves with every user.
Download WeightLossBuddy today on the App Store or Google Play and meet your new AI Buddy — the smarter, friendlier way to reach your goals.
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
email us here
Explainer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.