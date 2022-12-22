Fleet Farming, Orlando’s #1 Edible Gardening Program, Created The New Audubon Park Community Garden
New Community Garden thanks to Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation & through a partnership with Audubon Park K-8 School & the Audubon Park Garden District.ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet Farming is a bike-powered urban agriculture program that transforms lawns into productive micro farms. The nonprofit was founded in Orlando, Florida in 2014 during an IDEAS For Us monthly design thinking workshop known locally as “The Hive.” Here, local community members began conceptualizing the Fleet Farming business model and the many pipelines it would manage for the community to engage in growing, including school gardens, community gardens, weekly CSA baskets, farmer’s markets, food donation programs, and more.Since then, Fleet Farming has had international press including a National Geographic Documentary focusing on Fleet Farming as a solution to the local food crisis. Now, Fleet Farming is specifically taking on more school garden builds to advance the lawns-to-farms agricultural movement in Central Florida, and to empower all generations to grow food!
On December 10th, 2022, Fleet Farming created and installed the new Audubon Park Community Garden thanks to Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation and through a partnership with Audubon Park K-8 School and the Audubon Park Garden District. This garden features raised garden beds, a community greenhouse, pollinator hotels, fruit trees, and more, all accessible to the Audubon Park community. Food will be grown by Audubon Park residents for the benefit of their families and friends. Special “Garden Parties” and events will occur to foster community connection around this new community garden.
There are so many benefits to community gardens. They help to improve air and soil quality, reduce “food miles” that are required to transport food, can reduce the amount of water that is typically used for maintaining lawns, improves neighborhood waste through composting, and can positively impact access to local food security.
This garden will be shared with residents of the Audubon Park Community and students of Audubon Park K-8. School gardens can serve as “living classrooms” in which students learn about the wonders of plants and the creatures large and small that call gardens home, engage all of their senses, practice stewardship for the environment, experience the healing and calming power of nature, and grow in so many ways!
Along with the 14 lawn to farm plots in the Audubon Park community operated by Fleet Farming, this important community garden is the final piece in supporting local food systems in this historic neighborhood.
Check out Fleet Farming’s impact on Central Florida schools:, completed projects, and success stories at https://fleetfarming.org/making-a-difference-in-central-florida/
Fleet Farming is a program of IDEAS For Us, an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA.
