Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,371 in the last 365 days.

AppTech Payments Corp. Holds Fireside Chat with Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) APCX, an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, holds Fireside Chat between AppTech CEO, Luke D'Angelo, and CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari. Polcari sits down with D'Angelo to discuss future growth and outlines the most recent Company events. Viewers can watch the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wtwhYGv4Bs

AppTech was also recently viewed on Fox business as one of the best long-term companies to have in your five-year stock plan, seen here: http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6317511890112/.

About Kenny Polcari

Polcari is currently the Managing Partner of Kace Capital Advisors, Chief Market Strategist at SlateStone Wealth, sits on the Advisory Board of The Headstrong Project, and is a member of the National Organization of Investment Professionals. He started his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as an institutional broker starting in 1985 and graduated from Boston University, School of Management in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable, immersive commerce experiences. Commerse, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience their customers demand from today's commerce experiences. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

shamsian@lythampartners.com

646-829-9701

Media Contact

Sarah Bilyeu

KCD PR for AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech@kcdpr.com

619-252-9111

AppTech Payments Corp.

info@apptechcorp.com

760-707-5959


You just read:

AppTech Payments Corp. Holds Fireside Chat with Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.