Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan Partners With PRI Celestial Wellness To Bring Hope To Severely Ill Patients

Jamaican wellness center PRI Celestial Wellness announced a partnership with Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan.

PRI Celestial Wellness announced its partnership with Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Ph.D., as the Director of Science and Clinical Trial Research. Dr. Annabelle is a cell and developmental biologist with a prior focus on neuroscience and cardio-oncology. She is particularly interested in bridging the use of natural medicines in conventional clinical trials using translational biology.

“I’m excited to be a part of bridging the translation of scientific understanding to medicinal practice. We will take a more precision based, personalized approach with our patients and give them a place where they can take advantage of both natural and traditional treatment, all while serving the broader medical industry with our clinical trial model”, states Dr. Annabelle.

Dr. Annabelle is going to release a book with FORBES on the 7th of February. The name of the book is Mighty Flower: How Cannabis Saved My Son. With Mighty Flower, Dr. Annabelle details her deeply personal journey and the unthinkable challenges she overcame to save the life of her son. Part heartfelt memoir of a medical science revolutionary and mother, part exploration of a watershed time and place for medical cannabis, Mighty flower defines Dr. Annabelle by candidly revealing the circumstances that have shaped her and helped her grow. And, it defines the cannabis plant, with all its groundbreaking medical potential that Dr. Annabelle collaborates globally to provide its deserving scientific rigor. The author's personal experience enhances the impact of the narrative, and her background and in-depth knowledge of the subject matter lend credibility to her well-supported views.

PRI Celestial Wellness is in Negril Jamaica and is currently undergoing renovations for their grand opening in late 2023. The wellness center was founded by Omar Barnett & Elvira Guzman-Barnett. Other partners include finance guru Albert Benjamin and mental health specialist Dr. Troy Byer.

Patients with severe illnesses receive care at the wellness resort to aid in their healing process. The wellness center includes 31 resort suites and is located on more than 2 acres of gorgeous Jamaican shoreline. They invite the patients’ family to join them because they believe in the entourage effect of healing and that love has the power to heal.

About Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD

Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD graduated with honors from Eastern Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry. At Georgetown University, where she started her graduate studies in Neuroscience, she researched the partitioning of the thalamus by Eph-Ephrin Receptors and Ligands. At Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Dr. Annabelle obtained a Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology with a focus on genetic abnormalities that resemble the counter effects of chemotherapy on cardiac disease. Dr. Annabelle collaborates globally on clinical trial research and translational scientific protocols.

To learn more about Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drannabelle

To contact Mr. and Mrs. Barnett, email : eguzman@Prospectiveinn.com

