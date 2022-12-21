Patriot National Bancorp Announces Completion of $12 Million Senior Debt Offering

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot," "Bancorp" or the "Company") PNBK, the parent company of Patriot Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), today announced the issuance and sale (the "Offering") of $12 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.50% Fixed-Rate Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Company used the proceeds from the Offering to repay in full its 7.50% Senior Notes, due on December 31, 2022.



The Notes bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 8.50%, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning July 15, 2023. The Notes' maturity date is January 15, 2026. The Company is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on or after January 15, 2025, and to redeem the Notes at any time in whole upon certain other events, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Michael Carrazza, Chairman of Patriot, said, "The refinancing of Patriot's senior notes sets a new maturity for Patriot's senior notes, providing sufficient time for our team to execute on a number of strategic objectives that are underway. We are pleased by the support of existing and new lenders that have participated in this offering."

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company and PNC FIG Advisory, part of PNC Capital Markets LLC, acted as joint placement agents for the offering of the Notes. Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agents, and Blank Rome LLP served as legal counsel to the Company.

About the Company:

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot is the parent holding company of the Bank, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot's philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

