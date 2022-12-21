Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,289 in the last 365 days.

MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Zhi Cheng Charles Jiang

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Zhi Cheng Charles Jiang (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated December 19, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

  • a fine in the amount of $25,000;
  • costs in the amount of $5,000; and
  • shall successfully complete the Investment Dealer Supervisors Course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute, or another industry supervision course that is acceptable to Staff of the MFDA within six months of the acceptance of the Settlement Agreement.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between approximately January 2012 and October 2018, he:

a)      obtained, possessed and, in five cases used to process transactions, 14 pre-signed account forms in the accounts of 9 clients, and obtained from 2 clients who are spouses and maintained possession of 2 signed and undated cheques payable to a fund company that were never used, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

b)      altered 3 account forms in respect of 2 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Markham, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c1650.html

You just read:

MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Zhi Cheng Charles Jiang

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.