MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Zhi Cheng Charles Jiang

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Zhi Cheng Charles Jiang (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated December 19, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $25,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $5,000 ; and

; and shall successfully complete the Investment Dealer Supervisors Course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute, or another industry supervision course that is acceptable to Staff of the MFDA within six months of the acceptance of the Settlement Agreement.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between approximately January 2012 and October 2018, he:

a) obtained, possessed and, in five cases used to process transactions, 14 pre-signed account forms in the accounts of 9 clients, and obtained from 2 clients who are spouses and maintained possession of 2 signed and undated cheques payable to a fund company that were never used, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

b) altered 3 account forms in respect of 2 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Markham, Ontario area.

