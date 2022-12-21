MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 12, 2022 to Monday, December 19, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 12, 2022, through Monday, December 19, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 12, 2022

A Beretta 21A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Holbrok Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 22-180-660

A Taurus Spectrum 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered 4700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-180-740

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A Taurus TH40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Ovid Gabriel, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-181-191

A Lorcin L25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 21st Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Michelle Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-181-313

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Horner Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Carlos Martell Kornegay, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-181-370

A Kel-Tec P-17 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Porter Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Simon T. Hagos, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-181-441

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-181-477

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Morgan Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old James Brown, of Kingston, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-181-491

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jvares Amaray Wright, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-181-521

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A Taurus CTC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Anthony Williams, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Murder II, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-181-916

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Everette Tyrone Brown, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-182-046

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Marcos Tulio Chavez Campos, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-182-120

An Albion .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of E Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-182-359

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Donte Angelo Plater, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-182-511

Friday, December 16, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Michael A. Richardson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-182-518

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 assault rifle, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun, and a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-182-526

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Stanton Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old James Christopher Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-182-607

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of K Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Eric Nalika Namasaka, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-182-721

A Roman Arms Mini Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3400 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Joshua Nicholas Stephenson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 22-182-813

A J. Stevens Arms 320 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-182-954

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-183-007

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kalif McKinley Stewart, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-146

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Brenard Elored Bolling, Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-161

Saturday, December 17, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deandre Tyrone Fooks, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-183-195

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-183-204

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-183-222

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Destruction of Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Implements of a Crime, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-231

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Willie James Brodie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-245

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marquise Saquan Wilhite, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-183-250

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-183-271

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Frederick Mercer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-288

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Tenth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jonathan Alexander Smith, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-183-319

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-183-343

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun, a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 40 Shield .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Talbert Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-183-370

An Intrac Arms HS-2000 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Anthony Wayne Glenmore, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-523

A Cobra FS-380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Alfred Maurice Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-183-529

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-183-613

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 12th Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-183-674

A Smith & Wesson M&P 45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jawahn Kevon Alexandre, of Greensboro, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-183-693

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 2800 block of V Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-183-728

Sunday, December 18, 2022

A Springfield Armory XDS-93.3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 20th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Markus Anthony Warfield, of White Plains, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-183-745

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Damion Isley, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-183-809

A LWRC M61C 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-183-927

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Amajai Dillard, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-184-001

Monday, December 19, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 61-year-old Gilbert Dunkley, of Northwest, D.C., for Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed. CCN: 22-184-311

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Juwuan Russell of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-184-651

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###