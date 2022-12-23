Submit Release
Goudy Construction announces Leadership Transition

Congratulating Blaise Goudy on his retirement after 24 years leading Goudy Construction

Every construction project sustains and enhances our community”
— Blaise Goudy
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goudy Construction is pleased to honor and announce the retirement of Blaise Goudy, founder and principal, effective December 31, 2022. Goudy will remain an advisor to the firm through 2023. John Dellinger and Leland Hanley will lead the operational roles at Goudy Construction.

Goudy graduated from Washington State University in 1985 with a degree in civil engineering and started Goudy Construction in 1998 after working at Howard S Wright and Baugh Construction. He played an instrumental role in helping clients maximize their return on investments in a wide range of commercial construction projects, including work in commercial office buildings, as well as industrial facilities, restaurants, educational and faith-based projects. He leaves a culture of professionalism, commitment to safety and excellence in customer service.

Upon his retirement, Blaise plans to continue working with private clients to evaluate their real estate development goals and will also pursue his passions of fly fishing, cycling, traveling and spending more time with family. We are indebted to Blaise’s leadership, contributions, and passion for building throughout his career.

