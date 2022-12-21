Emergency lane closures scheduled on Likelike Highway Dec. 22 & 23

Main, News Posted on Dec 21, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of emergency work scheduled on the Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Construction will refresh lane striping for better visibility as well as add transitions to existing utility manholes assuring a safe route during the holiday weekend. Closure details are as follows:

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Burmeister overpass and the Wilson Tunnel on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for striping.

Left lane roving closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Dec. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for utility adjustments.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

