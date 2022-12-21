Submit Release
DLNR News Release – WAIKῙKῙ-DIAMOND HEAD SHORELINE FISHERIES MANAGEMENT AREA TO CLOSE FOR FISHING FOR ONE YEAR

(HONOLULU) – The Waikīkī-Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area (SFMA), O‘ahu, will be closed to fishing for one year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

The SFMA encompasses the nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark on shore to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the edge of the fringing reef if one occurs beyond 500 yards. The area is closed to fishing during odd-numbered years.

Fishing is not allowed at any time in the adjacent Waikīkī Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD), which extends from the ‘Ewa wall of the Natatorium to the Kapahulu groin (jetty).

The periodic closure of Waikīkī -Diamond Head SFMA to fishing is intended to give fish a break from fishing pressure. The Waikīkī-Diamond Head area is the only area in the state where this management approach is used.

To report violations of any fishing regulation, call the DLNR enforcement hotline at (808) 643-DLNR (643-3567).

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video: Waikiki Diamond Head Shoreline FMA (December 16, 2022): https://vimeo.com/783391356

Photographs – Waikiki-Diamond Head FMA (December 16, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d2rc944a2ekwj7m/AAC4Exv7QMuAgOy8lIMO7-tIa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

